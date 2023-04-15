Injured tortoise, methamphetamine and weapon discovered during traffic stop

Curtis Wells (left) and Lacey Sexton (right) were arrested by ACSO.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a Green Mazda and found an injured turtle, a handgun and a bag of methamphetamine.

Early Friday morning, the traffic stop was conducted by ACSO deputies. Curtis Wells, 39, and Lacey Sexton, 40, were asked to step out of the vehicle.

After a K9 open-sniff and vehicle search, a bag of methamphetamine and a handgun were located.

Deputies also found an injured Gopher Tortoise sitting next to the speaker box.

Wells was placed under arrest for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon out of another state, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon out of another state and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.

Lacey was placed under arrest for possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. She has non-extraditable warrants out off Tennessee and North Carolina for narcotics offenses.

The Florida Wildlife Commission was contacted and will be following up for criminal charges.

