The line-up for “The Fest” music festival has announced

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The lineup for a popular Gainesville music festival was announced today.

The Fest is returning to downtown for the 21st time

The line-up includes roughly 350 bands, comedians and wrestlers.

Notable names on the roster include punk legends “The Descendents”, and Gainesville’s own “Less than Jake,” with more names to be announced June 1st.

Tickets for the fest are on sale now, shows begin in October, from the 27th to the 29th.

