Marion County hosts Student Media Festival

TV20′s David Snyder hosted the award show
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Students in Marion County were awarded for their audio and video production.

The 22nd annual Marion County Student Media Festival hosted students from 24 schools.

Community leaders and district administrators presented awards to the winning schools. This was along with the four Best Show awards.

Best of Show honors received a trophy and $500 for their schools.

