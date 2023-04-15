Marion County hosts Student Media Festival

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Students in Marion County were awarded for their audio and video production.

The 22nd annual Marion County Student Media Festival hosted students from 24 schools.

TV20′s David Snyder hosted the award show.

TRENDING: Dixie County man arrested after deputies find meth while towing his truck

Community leaders and district administrators presented awards to the winning schools. This was along with the four Best Show awards.

Best of Show honors received a trophy and $500 for their schools.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.