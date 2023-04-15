North Carolina man arrested for stealing over $2,500 worth of cigarettes and beer from Gainesville Family Dollar store

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department arrest a North Carolina man after he steals over $2,500 at a Family Dollar and damaged property estimated to be $1,500 in charges.

At 2:20 am on April 8th, Robert Smith, 53, spray paints the Family Dollar exterior camera and shatters the front glass door.

Smith takes three trips into the premise and steals an estimated $2,500 in cigarettes and beer, officers say.

TRENDING: Injured tortoise, methamphetamine and weapon discovered during traffic stop

Smith caused an estimated $1,500 in damages to the front door and exterior camera.

Officers say Smith was arrested on charges of burglary of structure with property damages.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.