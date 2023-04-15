North Carolina man arrested for stealing over $2,500 worth of cigarettes and beer from Gainesville Family Dollar store

Robert Smith was arrested by the Gainesville Police Department.
Robert Smith was arrested by the Gainesville Police Department.(GPD)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department arrest a North Carolina man after he steals over $2,500 at a Family Dollar and damaged property estimated to be $1,500 in charges.

At 2:20 am on April 8th, Robert Smith, 53, spray paints the Family Dollar exterior camera and shatters the front glass door.

Smith takes three trips into the premise and steals an estimated $2,500 in cigarettes and beer, officers say.

TRENDING: Injured tortoise, methamphetamine and weapon discovered during traffic stop

Smith caused an estimated $1,500 in damages to the front door and exterior camera.

Officers say Smith was arrested on charges of burglary of structure with property damages.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bill has passed the Florida House that allows the concealed carry of firearms without a permit.
Bill passed that allows concealed carry of firearms without a permit
Marion County Major Crime detectives investigate two people dumped in Ocklawaha
16-year-old girl shot in the head, dumped in Marion County
Teen girl found dead inside submerged car in lake in Marion County
Third Marion County teenager dies after bodies dumped in Ocklawaha
A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods searches for Tahj Brewton, 16, accused of murder
MCSO arrests 2, with another at large in connection to Ocklawaha triple homicide

Latest News

Curtis Wells (left) and Lacey Sexton (right) were arrested by ACSO.
Injured tortoise, methamphetamine and weapon discovered during traffic stop
Warren Williams, 26, was arrested by the Alachua County Sheriff's Office.
Gainesville man states he did not flee law enforcement after conducting a chase through traffic
TV20′s David Snyder hosted the award show.
Marion County hosts Student Media Festival
Marion County hosts Student Media Festival