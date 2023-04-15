Pitmasters gear up for weekend-long “BBQ Showdown” in Lake City

LAKE CITY Fla. (WCJB) - Pitmasters are ready to char their way to the top.

Local and world-renowned cooks are taking part in the Downtown BBQ Showdown Contest in Lake City.

The two-day event at Wilson Park is the first of its kind for the city. The Kansas City Barbecue Society is hosting the contest for 32 teams.

“It’s on a time schedule so we each turn in at a certain time,” shared competitor, Greg Vurcus. “For each protein there’s a half hour in between. We have create the box, turn it in, make it look beautiful, make it look very appealing and master the cook down to perfection.”

The groups will be judged in 4 different meat categories including chicken, pork ribs, pork, and beef brisket. Many competitors told TV20 they have traveled from miles away for the showdown.

“We’re coming from Frostproof,” shared competitor Dave Patterson. “It’s nice to see the community and what they have, and all the vendors, and the locals that are coming out supporting this first year competition. As a competitor we like to come to these. We will probably be back next year, regardless of how we finish.”

More than a dozen sponsors helped put this event together. Visitors can also expect live entertainment, and other food trucks on Saturday from 10a.m to 5p.m.

