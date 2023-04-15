Staff at Hippodrome holds 50th birthday party for iconic Gainesville landmark

By Ethan Budowsky
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Staff at the hippodrome held a birthday party for the iconic Gainesville landmark, which is celebrating 50 years in 2023.

People could explore all of the areas of the Hippodrome as staff invited them in to learn more about how it runs.

One of the special parts of the celebration is visitors got to see parts of the Hippodrome that they wouldn’t normally get to see, like the costume shop.

“I love everything about the Hippodrome,” said the event’s organizer, Amanda Demaria, “but especially their education programs, they really know how to inspire the youth, get them involved in the arts.”

Visitors could watch actors at the Hippodrome rehearse, watch movies in the cinema and learn about the architecture of the old building.

There were also performances by children, members of the circus and local bands.

Demaria says the celebration is also a look into the future of the hippodrome.

“We are re-launching our cinema in August,” Demaria said. “We will be showcasing new art forms...Experimental art forms such as improv and local bands.”

She wants this celebration to be the beginning of the next 50 years of the theatre.

