Train with hazardous materials derails in rural Maine

A train carrying hazardous materials has derailed and caught fire in Rockwood, Maine, fire...
A train carrying hazardous materials has derailed and caught fire in Rockwood, Maine, fire officials said.
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKWOOD, Maine (AP) — A train carrying hazardous materials has derailed and caught fire in Rockwood, Maine, fire officials said.

Rockwood Fire & Rescue posted a photo of the derailment Saturday on its Facebook page and advised residents “to stay clear!” It was unclear if there were injuries in the derailment. The department didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Rockwood is in the north-central part of the state in a mostly rural area. It’s near Moosehead Lake, one of the largest bodies of freshwater in the state.

The derailment is the latest one to plague the rail industry. Federal regulators and members of Congress are urging railroads to do more to prevent derailments after recent fiery wrecks involving hazardous chemicals in Ohio and Minnesota prompted evacuations.

