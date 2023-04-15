Wallace’s 7 RBI’s leads UF softball to 13-4 win over No. 12 Georgia

Skylar Wallace was a perfect 4 for 4 at the plate
Gators 13 Georgia 4
Gators 13 Georgia 4(WCJB)
By Jake Rongholt
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - You could not ask for a better evening to spend with the Florida softball team. The fans in attendance witnessed Florida’s Skylar Wallace go yard three times in a 13-4 series opening win over No. 12 Georgia.

In the bottom of the first inning, Wallace found a way to best Georgia’s “ace” Shelby Walters with her 10th home run of the year to take a 1-0 lead. In the bottom of the second, the (30-10) Gators led 2-0. Wallace expands the lead with a two-run shot, 4-0.. Wallace follows it up with a RBI single to center field. After four innings of play, the Gators led 6-0

In the top of the fifth, the (32-9) Bulldogs rallied after Jayda Kearney smacks it out to center field for a two-run RBI double. Georgia cuts the lead to 2, 6-4 after four and a half innings.

Florida counters with two singles by Sarah Longley and Kendra Falby to make to double up Georgia, 8-4.

In the bottom of the sixth, Wallace launches her third homer of the evening for a three-run blast to right center. Wallace finishes her night going 4 for 4 at the plate, three home runs, and a season high seven runs batted in. Avery Goelz went 2 for 3 and records three RBI’s.

Elizabeth Hightower earns her 14th win of the year. She pitches 4 1/3 innings, four earned runs off five hits, and rang up three batters. Rylee Trilcek secures her third save of the season.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bill has passed the Florida House that allows the concealed carry of firearms without a permit.
Bill passed that allows concealed carry of firearms without a permit
Marion County Major Crime detectives investigate two people dumped in Ocklawaha
16-year-old girl shot in the head, dumped in Marion County
Teen girl found dead inside submerged car in lake in Marion County
Third Marion County teenager dies after bodies dumped in Ocklawaha
A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods searches for Tahj Brewton, 16, accused of murder
MCSO arrests 2, with another at large in connection to Ocklawaha triple homicide

Latest News

Oak Hall High School, Thursday
Oak Hall sweeps district lacrosse titles
Oak Hall sweeps lacrosse district titles
Team Orange defeats Team Blue in low-scoring UF spring game, 10-7
Florida quarterback Jack Miller III (10) looks for a receiver as defensive lineman Tyreik...
Team Orange defeats Team Blue in low-scoring UF spring game, 10-7