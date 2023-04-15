Wallace’s 7 RBI’s leads UF softball to 13-4 win over No. 12 Georgia

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - You could not ask for a better evening to spend with the Florida softball team. The fans in attendance witnessed Florida’s Skylar Wallace go yard three times in a 13-4 series opening win over No. 12 Georgia.

In the bottom of the first inning, Wallace found a way to best Georgia’s “ace” Shelby Walters with her 10th home run of the year to take a 1-0 lead. In the bottom of the second, the (30-10) Gators led 2-0. Wallace expands the lead with a two-run shot, 4-0.. Wallace follows it up with a RBI single to center field. After four innings of play, the Gators led 6-0

In the top of the fifth, the (32-9) Bulldogs rallied after Jayda Kearney smacks it out to center field for a two-run RBI double. Georgia cuts the lead to 2, 6-4 after four and a half innings.

Florida counters with two singles by Sarah Longley and Kendra Falby to make to double up Georgia, 8-4.

In the bottom of the sixth, Wallace launches her third homer of the evening for a three-run blast to right center. Wallace finishes her night going 4 for 4 at the plate, three home runs, and a season high seven runs batted in. Avery Goelz went 2 for 3 and records three RBI’s.

Elizabeth Hightower earns her 14th win of the year. She pitches 4 1/3 innings, four earned runs off five hits, and rang up three batters. Rylee Trilcek secures her third save of the season.

