Car show raises money for families affected by autism

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A car show in Ocala raised money to help families struggling to pay medical bills.

The event was organized by the owners of Justice League’s Estate Sales.

“There’s a wide selection of cars. We have some movie cars, show cars, 50s models and all-modern cars too,” said organizer Paul Baker.

All of the money raised will go towards families who have loved ones with autism. Rather than donating the proceeds to an organization, the event organizers had a sign-up sheet.

“I actually want the money to go to the families. I want to make sure they get the money,” said Baker.

Over 35 cars were registered for a spot. Participant Randy Rouse brought out his 1963 Nova.

“It collects its trophies. Some of them I’ve had for 11 years and I enjoy a lot,” said Rouse.

Another participant brought out his 1940 Chevy Coupe that he purchased in Las Vegas three years ago.

“It’s actually a new car in an old shell, it’s got a lot of new updates in it,” said Wayne Teller Sr.

Organizers said all of the participants donated to help with their fundraising.

