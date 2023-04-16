Driver of a stolen hearse causes a five-vehicle crash in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is in the hospital after a five-vehicle crash in Gainesville. That man stole and crashed a hearse.

Around 1:30 p.m. this afternoon, the hearse was stolen from Chestnut Funeral Home.

It was driven 3 miles down NW 8th Avenue, where the driver crashed into four other vehicles.

None of the victims had major injuries.

Officers say the man who stole the hearse was homeless and that he’s now in the hospital.

Chestnut Funeral Home is owned by the family of two elected officials, Alachua County Commissioner Charles Chestnut and Gainesville City Cynthia Chestnut.

