Earth Day celebrations begin a week early at Santa Fe Teaching Zoo

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “We do not have a ‘Planet B,’” said Robert Scott.

And that is why Santa Fe College is beginning celebrations of Earth Day a week in advance.

The college held the Party For The Planet at their Teaching Zoo this weekend, inviting visitors in to learn more about animals and the environment.

“Why we have this event right before Earth Day is so that everyone can learn about all the things they can do in the community and hopefully next weekend they will go out,” said the zoo’s conservation education curator, Jade Salamone, “do cleanups, go on nature walks, and really explore what it’s in their area and make a difference for it.”

Environmental groups from Alachua County set up booths to provide visitors with information about community initiatives to help the earth.

Groups included the Alachua Conservation Trust, Keep Alachua Beautiful and the Florida Native Plant Society’s Payne’s Prairie chapter.

Students at the teaching zoo gave demonstrations for kids and parents about the animals.

Visitors could come and get an up close and personal look at animals like otters, and also learn more from zookeepers about how they live.

“Everyone that works here is extraordinarily passionate about connecting people to nature and animals that we share this planet with,” said Salamone.

“We as the species that can build skyscrapers and highways have a responsibility to do what we can for the less fortunate species,” said Scott.

“Earth Day is a day to make sure that we don’t have to tell our children how their used to be Key Deer,” continue Scott, “or their used to be ‘X endangered species.’”'

He says he wants to do what he can to help protect “Planet A”--the only one we have.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.