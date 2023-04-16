Gator softball team falls in series finale vs No. 12 Georgia, 8-2; wins third SEC series

Reagan Walsh went 2 for 3 at the plate, a double and two runs batted in
Gators 2 Georgia 8
Gators 2 Georgia 8(WCJB)
By Jake Rongholt
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida softball team have not had a home sweep all year. However, No. 12 Georgia has not lost a series this season until now. The (31-11) Gators will have to wait another time for that sweep as they fall 8-2 in the series finale. Florida have won three SEC series this year

The (33-10) Bulldogs starts things off with a solo homer by Sara Mosley and follows it up with a RBI single by Marisa Miller to take a 2-0 lead. Georgia shut down the Gators offense until the fifth inning. Jayda Kearney hits a two-run shot to increase their lead to 4.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Florida loads up the bases for Reagan Walsh as she knocks it out to right field. Skylar Wallace and Sarah Longley scores to make it a 4-2 game.

Georgia fires right back as they rattle off 4 straight runs including another homer by Kearney and forces two Florida errors.

Walsh finishes the day 2 for 3 at the plate, two runs batted in and records her eighth double of the year. Florida pitcher Elizabeth Hightower falls to 14-6 on the season. She surrenders four earned runs off only four hits including two homers.

The Gator softball team hosts a Wednesday doubleheader vs South Florida at KSP Stadium.

