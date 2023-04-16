Gator softball team wins second straight conference series against No. 12 Georgia

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On Senior Day, the Florida softball team was on the verge of another conference series win, but No. 12 Georgia made them earn it.

Thanks to Avery Goelz’s go-ahead home run, Florida edges the (32-10) Bulldogs, 8-7.

The Gators offense continues where they left off Friday night scoring three straight runs in the first inning. Charla Echols earns her 12th double of the season to take a 2-0 lead. Reagan Walsh follows up with a RBI single to left field.

Georgia responds with a two-run RBI single by Dallis Goodnight to cut the lead to 1. Skylar Wallace fires her fourth homer of the series to right center to extend the Gators lead, 4-2.

However, in the top of the third inning. Georgia shows why they are the conference leader in home runs (66). Sydney Kuma blasts a three-run shot to the left corner of the field to take a 5-4 lead.

Florida responds with a RBI single by Katie Kistler to tie it up at 5. Then, Florida rips back the lead off a Bulldogs throwing error that brought home Sam Roe for the go-ahead run, 6-5

In the top of the fourth inning, Bulldogs’ Jayda Kearney puts Georgia back on top with a two-run homer, 7-6. The Gators put the game away in the fifth inning as Avery Goelz hit her first home run of the season to take a one-run lead.

Goelz and Echols finishes their afternoon with a combined 3 for 7 at the plate, a double, a homer and four runs batted in.

Lexie Delbrey pitches four innings but surrenders five earned runs off five hits and gives up two home runs. Rylee Trilcek enjoys her senior day with her tenth win of the season pitching three shutout innings.

The Gators look for their first conference sweep of the season Sunday afternoon. First pitch at 1pm.

