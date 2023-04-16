Gator track & field team collects 13 medals in home finale for the Tom Jones Memorial

Jasmine Moore earns gold in the women’s long jump and silver in the triple jump
Florida earns 13 medals for the weekend
By Jake Rongholt
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 12:31 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It was a fitting home finale for the Florida track and field team as they close out another weekend of the Tom Jones Memorial.

Jasmine Moore sets the tone on Friday with a gold medal in the women’s long jump (21 feet, 10 3/4 inches) and a silver in the triple jump (45 feet, 7 3/4 inches).

Liina Winborn earns the second gold medal of the weekend with her win in the 3000 meter run (9:54.38). She finishes 10 seconds ahead of the second-place finisher Ramat Jimoh of Mississippi State.

Three more Gator athletes received silver medals including Alida Van Daalen in the women’s discus (126 feet, five inches). Imogen Barrett secures second place (2:00.96) and Gabrielle Wilkinson (2:03.87) rounds out the top five in the women’s 800 meter run. In the men’s 4x100, The 4x100 team of Ryan Willie, Jacory Patterson, Pjai Austin, and Robert Gregory ran the second fastest 4x100 in the country this year (38.54).

The Gators adds two bronze medals in the women’s discus competition. Akari Isaac threw a personal best (167 feet, ′8 inches) and in the women’s 4x400 relay with Ramiah Elliott, Talitha Diggs, Jayla Hollis, and Vanessa Watson (3:29.27).

Next up for the Gators is the Virginia Challenge on April 21-23 in Charlottesville, Virginia.

