Hip-hop festival, “Big Sho,” is currently underway
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 12:19 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville’s first-ever hip-hop festival is currently underway.
Big Sho’, a music fest hosted by officials from Gainesville’s Dion Dia Records, kicked off at 3 p.m.
The festival is headlined by rappers such as Zack Fox, and Kaelin Ellis.
Organizers say the event is the first step in bringing a new type of artistic expression to Gainesville.
