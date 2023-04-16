Hip-hop festival, “Big Sho,” is currently underway

Gainesville's first ever Hip-hop festival, "Big Sho," is currently underway.
Apr. 16, 2023
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville’s first-ever hip-hop festival is currently underway.

Big Sho’, a music fest hosted by officials from Gainesville’s Dion Dia Records, kicked off at 3 p.m.

The festival is headlined by rappers such as Zack Fox, and Kaelin Ellis.

Organizers say the event is the first step in bringing a new type of artistic expression to Gainesville.

