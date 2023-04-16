Parade of Homes underway in Alachua County

By Ethan Budowsky
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County home construction group is showing off the real estate the county has to offer.

The Builders Association of North Central Florida is hosting its annual Parade of Homes.

This year 16 homes in 11 neighborhoods are featured, including “The Vue” which is under construction in Celebration Pointe.

“We’re all wanting to showcase our homes and the builders who built them, said a broker at Celebration Pointe Realty, Heather Dyrkolbotn. “This is really a showcase for builders to show what they can do. Ultimately, we want to sell properties in The Vue. We want to sell this home and a couple of town homes.”

The event began in 1958 and the group says it has featured more than 2000 homes in more than 300 neighborhoods.

This year’s event comes at a time when the housing market is on fire and affordable housing is becoming more and more difficult to find.

“We have a lot of people come through where they are priced out of the market,” said Dyrkolbotn. “If you want a home in the 350 thousand dollar range, being able to build affordable housing right now is very difficult.”

The parade continues next Saturday and Sunday from noon to five on both days.

