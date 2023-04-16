Robertson’s walk-off RBI single ties series for UF baseball, 2-1

By Jake Rongholt
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida baseball team sent Hurston Waldrep to the hill Saturday night vs Georgia. Waldrep’s gem of a night led to Michael Robertson’s walk off RBI single as the (29-7) Gators tie the series, 2-1.

Waldrep went seven strong innings and giving up a run off only three hits. He also rang up eight batters but ends up with a no decision. Ryan Slater came out for the final two innings surrendering one hit and had two strikeouts for his fifth win of the season.

The (19-16) Bulldogs finally scores in the top of the fifth inning off a sacrifice bunt by Sebastian Murillo. Fernando Gonzalez scores, 1-0.

Florida ties it up at 1 as BT Riopelle smacks a RBI double out to the fence in right field. Josh Rivera scores. It is Riopelle’s 12th double of the year.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, the Gator baseball team put two on for Michael Robertson. Robertson fires it out to “no man’s land” in right as Cade Kurland comes home for the walk off RBI single.

The Gators will go to “two-way” player Jac Caglianone on Sunday in the rubber match. First pitch at 1pm.

