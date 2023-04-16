Ten license suspensions in the last two years from Florida man

Thomas Totulis was arrest by the Alachua County Sheriff's Office.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for driving with a suspended license and find he has had several more within the last two years.

Early Saturday morning, an ACSO deputy was working patrol when a red Toyota 4 was seen driving without a license plate.

The deputy affected a traffic stop and made contact with Thomas Totulis, 26.

TRENDING: Staff at Hippodrome holds 50th birthday party for iconic Gainesville landmark

Upon submitting a record check, the deputy found Totulis to have had 10 license suspensions since June 2022.

Starting from June 1, 2022, to March 13, 2023, Totulis has received suspensions for failing to pay his traffic fine.

Specifically on June 1, he was suspended for five years.

Totulis was placed under arrest in violation of operating a vehicle while his license was suspended.

