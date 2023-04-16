UF baseball team slams their way to their ninth straight series win, 11-6 vs Georgia

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida baseball team rebounds off a 13-11 loss to Georgia Friday night to rattle off their ninth series win of the season, 11-6. Jac Caglianone becomes the fastest player in program history (37 games) to 20 home runs, passing Jud Fabian (49 games).

Florida supplies the offensive fireworks from the first inning. Josh Rivera smashes his 14th home run of the year to take a early 2-0 lead. In the bottom of the second inning, Michael Robertson hits one of his two RBI singles and increases the lead to 3. With two runners on for Caglianone and blasts his 20th home run of the year to right center. A three-run shot that puts the (19-17) Bulldogs into a six run hole.

Georgia finally breaks through in the top of the fourth inning with a solo homer by Corey Collins, 6-1. The Bulldogs scores three more runs to cut Florida’s lead to 2.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, the rally shuts down thanks to Caglianone’s bat. Bases loaded for the “two-way” player and he rips the seams off the ball with a grand slam. He has 21 home runs on the season. It was part of a five-run inning for the (30-7) Gators. Caglianone unexpectedly does not celebrate, due to reliever Brandon Neely being ejected for “excessive celebration.”

Caglianone earns his fourth win of the year on the mound. He gave up two earned runs off only four hits and rang up four batters in five innings. The sophomore went 2 for 4 at the plate and seven runs batted in.

Head coach Kevin O’Sullivan said, “I thought we responded really well. Different type of ballgame yesterday obviously, and a different one today. We lost a tough one on Friday. You kind of hang your head and let it leak into Saturday, that type of thing. Cags was special today… On the mound gave us five really good innings, and offensively with the two home runs and seven RBI.”

The Gator baseball team wins at least 30 games under O’Sullivan for the 15th time in 16 years.

Florida hosts Florida A&M on Tuesday night at 6pm.

