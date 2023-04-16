UF gymnastics team finishes as runner-up in the national championship; Thomas ties NCAA record with 28th perfect 10

Trinity Thomas finishes her career with a record-tying 28th perfect 10
Florida's Trinity Thomas, center, celebrates with teammates after competing in the vault during...
Florida's Trinity Thomas, center, celebrates with teammates after competing in the vault during the final of the NCAA women's gymnastics championships Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)(Tony Gutierrez | AP)
By Jake Rongholt
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
FORT WORTH, TX. (WCJB) - For the second year in a row. The national title came down to Oklahoma and the Florida gymnastics team. Florida’s quest for a fourth championship came down to the final rotation.

In the end, the Gators finish as runner-up to defending champion Oklahoma as the Sooners win their sixth championship in nine years.

The final scores. Oklahoma secures the title with a score of 198.375. Florida ends their season with a 198.2375. LSU and Utah respectfully round it out with 197.9375 for the Tigers and 197.5250 for the Utes. It is the Gators highest score in a NCAA semi or final.

Trinity Thomas competes in her final meet of her college career and went out like the superstar she is. Thomas takes part in vault and bars. She records a perfect 10 on vault and ties the NCAA record for most perfect 10′s with 28 (Kentucky’s Jenny Hansen, 1993-96). As she finishes her routine on bars. The fans at Dickies Arena gave a standing ovation to the fifth-year senior as one of the greatest in Gators history calls it a career.

Thomas said, “I don’t even know how to sum it up. It has been the best time of my life. Honestly, the fifth year has been a blessing and I am going to miss gymnastics so much, but I could not be more thankful.”

The Gators shatters school-records at the NCAA Championships on beam, vault and uneven bars on Saturday afternoon.

On bars. freshman Kayla DiCello and sophomore Leanne Wong led the way with a pair of 9.975s. Sophomore Riley McClusker finishes off the rotation with a 9.925. DiCello also had back to back 9.90s on floor and vault.

Hats off to the Gator gymnastics team on a stellar season.

