UF lacrosse team doubles up East Carolina, 10-5

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida lacrosse team hosts East Carolina who came in averaging nearly 14 goals a game. The (11-3) Gators held the Pirates to single digits in a 10-5 win. Florida has won their last six games

East Carolina’s lead of 1-0 lasted until midway through the first period. When Florida rattles off three straight goals including sophomore Emma LoPinto hitting her 41st goal of the year off a free position shot as time expires in the first.

The Gator lacrosse team continues the good vibes as they put up five more goals where LoPinto adds two more goals to her day. It is her ninth hat trick of the season.

The Gator defense held the Pirates to a season low of nearly 22 percent shooting percentage and the lowest amount of goals that Florida has given up since March 25th vs Cincinnati.

Maggi Hall, Danielle Pavinelli threw two goals a piece into the cage and Hall also adds a team-high three assists to her afternoon.

Sarah Reznick records 11 saves in the win

The Gator lacrosse team hosts Vanderbilt on April 22nd for Senior Day. Game starts at noon.

