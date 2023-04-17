DeSantis announces bill to revoke Disney Reedy Creek deal

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WCJB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis announced his response to a binding agreement placed on an improvement district right before control was transferred from Disney-appointed board members to state-appointed members.

At the Reedy Creek Administration Building on Monday, the governor announced a bill will be filed during the legislative session to invalidate an agreement made by the Reedy Creek Improvement District. The agreement was passed during open public meetings, tying the hands of the new board appointed by DeSantis.

″Chapter 163 Section 3241 of the Florida Statutes provides the legislature with the authority to revoke development agreements in this exact type of instance,” explained DeSantis. “I’ve worked with both leaders of the House and Senate, there is a bill that will be put out in the Florida Legislature that will make sure that the agreement purported to be entered into by Disney is revoked.”

DeSantis claims the agreement has legal issues which his board will challenge. He says the board put restrictive covenants on land owned by the district. Now, the board will consider possible uses for the land.

“People have said maybe create a state park, people have said maybe try to have more amusement parks, someone even said maybe you need another state prison. Who knows? I just think the possibilities are endless so now that is going to be analyzed to see what would make the most sense.”

He said the board will also consider selling the utility at Disney, raising pay for first responders, and paying off bonds.

The legislature is also considering removing safety exemptions for Disney’s monorail and amusement park rides.

The state legislature moved to strip Disney’s control of the district in a special session in 2022 called by Gov. Ron DeSantis after an executive criticized the state’s “Parental Rights in Education” law, referred to by critics as “Don’t Say Gay.”

During the press conference, Republican Rep. Carolina Amesty of Orlando called the company “woke” for pushing “radical gender ideology.”

