Florida Victorious student-athletes to give swimming lessons at North Central Florida YMCA

This is one of the first student-athlete community service events since the launch of Florida Victorious.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 2:52 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Victorious student-athletes from the University of Florida will give swimming lessons at the North Central Florida YMCA on Monday.

Community members at the North Central Florida YMCA will have the opportunity to receive lessons in the late afternoon to evening by UF football players.

TRENDING: UF baseball team slams their way to their ninth straight series win, 11-6 vs Georgia

This is one of the first student-athlete community service events since the launch of Florida Victorious.

Florida Victorious debuted last week, serving as the lead NIL entity for UF student-athletes.

