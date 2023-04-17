Florida Victorious student-athletes to give swimming lessons at North Central Florida YMCA

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Victorious student-athletes from the University of Florida will give swimming lessons at the North Central Florida YMCA on Monday.

Community members at the North Central Florida YMCA will have the opportunity to receive lessons in the late afternoon to evening by UF football players.

TRENDING: UF baseball team slams their way to their ninth straight series win, 11-6 vs Georgia

This is one of the first student-athlete community service events since the launch of Florida Victorious.

Florida Victorious debuted last week, serving as the lead NIL entity for UF student-athletes.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.