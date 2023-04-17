Former candidate sues PAC backing Chamberlin in House race in Marion County

Jose Juarez claims mailers defamed him
Jose Juarez claims mailers defamed him
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A former candidate in a special election for a Florida House seat in Marion County is suing a political action committee (PAC) he claims defamed him by knowingly spreading mailers with false information.

Jose Juarez, a candidate for State House District 24 during the March 7, 2023, special primary election, filed a lawsuit against a PAC backing candidate Ryan Chamberlin. Floridians for Ethics and Truth in Politics distributed mailers accusing Juarez of tax fraud and being funded by “woke corporations.”

On Feb. 27, Juarez sent a cease and desist notice to the PAC and to Chamberlin’s campaign. He refers to the mailers as patently false “hit pieces.”

Chamberlin responded to the letter at the time by writing, “It is unfortunate that in the final hours of the race that the other candidates are now resorting to blaming our campaign for all the involvement that PACs have had in this race.”

One mailer refers to Juarez as a multi-millionaire who scammed taxpayers. It states, “$214,000 in taxpayer-funded bailout loans never paid back. He laughed all the way to the bank. Now he wants to manage all your tax dollars in the legislature.”

A second mailer states, “Jose Jauraz’s campaign is funded by woke corporations who support Joe Biden’s ‘No Borders’ policy.”

Republican Candidate Jose Juarez sat down with TV20′s Lisa Sacaccio to discuss running for the Special Election on March 7th.

Juarez is asking for a jury trial and puts the damage for each instance of defamation at $50,000.

The lawsuit does not name Chamberlin. It does name Bret Doster, who is a political consultant, Front Line Stratagies Inc, and The Front Line Agency. On April 4, a summons was issued for all parties named in the suit.

Chamberlin won the election in March with 36 percent of the vote. Juarez received 26 percent, the second highest amount in the five-candidate field.

RELATED: ‘We saw that jump and everyone started screaming’: Ryan Chamberlin wins House District 24 Republican Primary Election
Around 50 people celebrated Chamberlin's win at a private party in Belleview.

Chamberlin will run in the general election against write-in candidate Robert Fox on May 16. Fox claimed he was “tricked” into running by Doster to close the Republican Primary. Records show Doster contributed $1,000 to Chamberlin’s campaign.

State House District 24 Candidate Ryan Chamberlin sat down with TV20′s Lisa Sacaccio to discuss running for the Special Election on March 7th.

