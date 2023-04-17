Gainesville and Alachua County leaders discuss Wild Spaces Public Places funds among other topics

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville and Alachua County leaders held a joint meeting at Gainesville City Hall.

There were three items on the agenda, chief among them a discussion of how city leaders are managing funds from the expanded Wild Spaces Public Places tax.

The tax expanded after county voters voted in favor of raising the tax to a full-cent tax, with half going towards parks and public places, and the other half going to improving infrastructure.

The city is expected to receive $17.4 million from the tax annually--the first payment of which is expected this month.

City leaders approved a list of infrastructure projects last month that Mayor Harvey Ward says outlines the city’s projects over the next year or so.

“We’re very programmatic about how we approach this,” said Ward, “we don’t just kind of put it together at the last minute, it’s a question of what’s available and what’s on our longer list of items. We’ve got Boulware Springs renovation as certainly part of that as well as many, many other items that are coming forward.”

Ward said the city will continue making upgrades to parks on top of improvements already made, along with improving the city’s roads.

“We have a couple streets that we will be working on,” said Ward. “N Main Street, north of 23rd Avenue up towards 53rd there. NE 9th Street is on our spending plan. We’re adding lights to Forest Park as well as some other renovations there. There are lots and lots of things on the schedule.”

Also at the meeting, city and county staff shared presentations with updates about housing projects both sides are undertaking in Gainesville.

City and county leaders also heard a presentation about whether or not a New Market Tax Credit program would be beneficial for the city.

The program has created 16,000 full-time jobs through 216 projects across the state of Florida.

