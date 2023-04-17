Gainesville man accused of threatening woman, child with gun

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police charged a man with child abuse and aggravated battery accused of terrorizing a woman and child.

Kendrick McCray, 25 was arrested after police responded to a home on a domestic violence call on Sunday. Officers say the victim and McCray knew each other, she had bruises and scratches on her body when police arrived.

She showed officers a video recorded on Thursday, showing McCray staring at her and a child. McCray had his right hand behind his back, and the victim accused him of having a gun.

Police found two firearms while searching the home.

