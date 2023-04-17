Lake City PD searching for man who robbed Days Inn at gunpoint

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Police Department was dispatched to a Days Inn for a reported robbery Sunday night.

Upon arrival, officers learned a black male had entered the business and approached the counter inquiring about a room.

The suspect then placed a legal pad on the desk with a written note informing the clerk he had a firearm and ordering her to quietly give him all the money from the cash drawer, officers say.

The clerk complied and the suspect exited the business.

Officers say he was seen leaving in a Toyota Rav 4 and driving north on U.S. Highway 441.

If anyone has any information concerning this incident, they are asked to contact the Lake City Police Department at (386) 752-4343 and speak with investigator Poteat.

