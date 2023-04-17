Lake City PD searching for man who robbed Days Inn at gunpoint

The suspect was wearing a blue sweatshirt with a t-shirt wrapped around this head and a dust mask on his face.
The suspect was wearing a blue sweatshirt with a t-shirt wrapped around this head and a dust mask on his face.(LCPD)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Police Department was dispatched to a Days Inn for a reported robbery Sunday night.

Upon arrival, officers learned a black male had entered the business and approached the counter inquiring about a room.

The suspect then placed a legal pad on the desk with a written note informing the clerk he had a firearm and ordering her to quietly give him all the money from the cash drawer, officers say.

The clerk complied and the suspect exited the business.

TRENDING: TV20 Your Money: Different types of life insurance

Officers say he was seen leaving in a Toyota Rav 4 and driving north on U.S. Highway 441.

If anyone has any information concerning this incident, they are asked to contact the Lake City Police Department at (386) 752-4343 and speak with investigator Poteat.

