Ocala Civic Theatre’s 2023-2024 season shows to be announced

Season 73 for 2023-2024 shows at the Ocala Civic Theatre is set to be announced.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 2:50 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Civic Theatre’s 73rd season is set to be revealed on Monday.

The shows for the theatre’s 2023-2024 season will be revealed at a reveal party held at the theatre.

The reveal party is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The 72nd season included shows like Dracula and the musical Newsies.

The Ocala Civic Theatre is one of the largest community theatres in the state and has been operating for over 70 years.

