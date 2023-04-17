Ocala Police Department arrest 20-year-old on 20 counts of child pornography

Lamonta Mitchell, 20, arrested by Ocala Police Department.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - On April 11, the Ocala Police Department conducted a narcotics investigation and found a phone that led to 20 counts of possession of child pornography.

Detectives arrested Lamonta Mitchell, 20, on March 28th after conducting a search warrant on a residence for a narcotics investigation.

An additional search warrant was obtained for Mitchell’s cell phone for information related to the investigation.

While searching through the device, detectives found child pornography on the phone. Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) started an investigation.

In April, an additional search warrant was granted and detectives found multiple images and videos of child pornography on Mitchell’s phone.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

