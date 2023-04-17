Poetry fans attend poetry festival workshop

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An award-winning poet shared his wisdom with Gainesville writers.

Poet John Murillo wrapped up the first Bard and Broadside Poetry Festival. It was organized by the nonprofit ARTSPEAKSgnv.

Attendees learned writing techniques, analyzed poems and listened to some of Murillo’s stories.

“He gave a powerful workshop,” said festival founder E. Stanley Richardson. “Everybody seemed to have a wonderful time.”

Richardson said his goal was to bring people and poetry together.

“It’s something that I’ve been wanting to do for quite a while, establish Gainesville [and] Alachua County as a destination for literary artists from all over the nation.” said Richardson.

The workshop was meant to help guests advance their creative writing and ask questions in a safe space.

Afterwards, Murillo hosted a poetry reading and book signing

Richardson said he hopes to host the poetry festival again next spring.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.