Russell Report: Was the Orange and Blue Game enough to get Gator fans excited?

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - To compete in today’s college athletics world takes money, and a lot of it. Facilities, salaries and now, money for athletes in the world of name, image, and likeness that we are in. To that end, enter the new Florida Victorious organization which got its grand unveiling last week at the Orange and Blue Game. Florida Victorious is an extension and enhancement of the non-profit Florida achievement for sport trust and there is serious money behind this endeavor. There are different levels ranging from $15 to $250 a month where people can donate money of which 90+ percent will go to student athletes. We will see if this organization will be successful where the Gator collective was not, although the collective founder, former Gator pitcher Eddie Rojas deserves a pat on the back for trying to get the ball rolling. Like it or not, this is a necessary thing in today’s athletic structure.

Speaking of the Orange and Blue Game, I was asked on my SportScene radio show what I was looking forward to seeing in the spring game and my answer was simple; it’s a scrimmage. Just like the ones they had previously during spring ball but obviously held in front of a lot more people. But I don’t think anyone saw such a snoozer coming in a game that lacked big plays and excitement. Does that mean the much-maligned defense is better or does it mean the offense and particularly the quarterback position leaves something to be desired? And that’s the thing. I think fans want to see some big plays and individuals do well in the spring game to get them pumped for the upcoming season, but we just didn’t see that and the reaction from many was not good. It’s going to be a long offseason but stay tuned because the transfer portal is once again open for business, and we’ll see if the Gators can add any more talent to this team.

Once again, a valiant effort by the Florida Gymnastics team comes up just short as they finish second to defending national champion Oklahoma in the NCAA Championships. The four teams that competed, including LSU and Utah performed at the sport’s highest level. Florida scored its highest total ever at the NCAA Championship with a score of 198.2375, the fifth highest score ever recorded at the championships, but that total fell just short. If you enjoy gymnastics, it was quite a show put on by those four teams.

The NCAA has also closed out the career of one of the best athletes on campus right now but also someone who could be in the conversation as the best athlete ever to compete at Florida in any sport and her name is Trinity Thomas. After a 10 on vault in the NCAA Championships, Thomas now has 28 perfect 10′s in her career, tying for the most ever in the sport. Five came on vault, five on bars, six on beam and 12 in the floor exercise. Because of injury, Thomas could not compete in all four events for the Gators and it’s safe to say if she had Florida might have come out on top. One of the things that has always drawn me to sports is watching elite athletes compete and do superior things when the pressure is on the most and Trinity Thomas certainly did that while entertaining the crowd at the same time. Well done Trinity Thomas. I’m Steve Russell, that’s the Russell Report!

RELATED: Russell Report: The Tale of Two College Cities

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.