Starke Police are searching for a woman with an active warrant

SPD officials are searching for a woman with a warrant for child neglect charges.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Starke Police officers are searching for a woman they believe to be fleeing from law enforcement.

According to SPD officials, 30-year-old Brenda Perez has an active warrant for child neglect charges.

Perez previously was arrested on battery charges in 2018.

Officers have not said where she may be at this time.

