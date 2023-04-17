Suwannee County deputies put up a sign to help find missing woman

Suwannee County deputies put up a sign asking for help in locating a woman whose been missing for over a decade.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - Suwannee County deputies are continuing the search for a woman who went missing nearly 11 years ago.

On Sunday, Deputies put up a sign asking the community for help in finding Kamrie Mitchell.

She was last seen in August of 2012.

Her car was found a week after she went missing.

Officials suspect foul play in Mitchell’s more than a decade-long disappearance.

