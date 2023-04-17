Suwannee County Sheriff’s deputies asks for help solving 10-year-old cold case

Suwannee County deputies are asking for help in locating Kamrie Mitchell, who was last seen in August 2012. Foul play is suspected in Mitchell's disappearance.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - Suwannee County deputies are continuing the search for a woman who went missing nearly 11 years ago.

On Sunday, Deputies put up a sign asking the community for help in finding Kamrie Mitchell.

Mitchell was last seen in August of 2012.

Her car was found submerged in flood waters following Tropical Storm Debby, a week after she went missing.

Officials suspect foul play in Mitchell’s more than a decade-long disappearance.

Sheriff’s deputies asks anyone with information regarding the case to contact the Suwannee County Sheriffs Office at (386)-362-2222, or to remain anonymous contact the Suwannee County Crime Stoppers at, (386)-208-8477 (TIPS).

