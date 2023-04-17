Suwannee County Sheriff’s deputies asks for help solving 10-year-old cold case
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - Suwannee County deputies are continuing the search for a woman who went missing nearly 11 years ago.
On Sunday, Deputies put up a sign asking the community for help in finding Kamrie Mitchell.
Mitchell was last seen in August of 2012.
Her car was found submerged in flood waters following Tropical Storm Debby, a week after she went missing.
Officials suspect foul play in Mitchell’s more than a decade-long disappearance.
Sheriff’s deputies asks anyone with information regarding the case to contact the Suwannee County Sheriffs Office at (386)-362-2222, or to remain anonymous contact the Suwannee County Crime Stoppers at, (386)-208-8477 (TIPS).
