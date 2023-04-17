Trial begins for former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum accused of wire fraud

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - A trial began Monday in federal court for former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum, who faces a series of criminal charges including wire fraud and making false statements to the FBI.

Gillum, a former Tallahassee mayor and Gainesville native, was indicted last year along with longtime advisor Sharon Lettman-Hicks. The charges came after a lengthy federal investigation into corruption in city government and included allegations that political contributions were diverted to Gillum’s personal use.

Rumors about Gillum’s involvement in the city of Tallahassee public-corruption probe began circulating in the months before the 2018 gubernatorial election, one of the nation’s most closely watched races that year. He spoke briefly to reporters on his way into the courthouse Monday morning, before jury selection.

“We’ve got a long day ahead, but if we are fortunate, we will get a fair jury,” said Gillum. “That’s all we want.”

TRENDING: DeSantis announces bill to revoke Disney Reedy Creek deal

The long-running Tallahassee public corruption probe also snared Scott Maddox, a former Tallahassee mayor, and former Florida Democratic Party chairman. Maddox pleaded guilty in 2019 and was sent to federal prison.

Gillum’s trial could last three weeks.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.