UF hoops comings & goings: Golden lands 6-foot-10 transfer, Alex Fudge to NBA Draft

Fudge averaged 5.8 points and 4.5 rebounds in his lone season as a Gator
Florida's Alex Fudge (3) pulls down a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college...
Florida's Alex Fudge (3) pulls down a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Gator men’s basketball team continued its frontcourt makeover on Monday, with the addition of Seton Hall graduate transfer Tyrese Samuel. The 6-foot-10 Samuel played 118 career games with the Pirates and enjoyed his best season as a senior, averaging 11.0 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 55 percent from the field.

Samuel is Todd Golden’s fourth addition via the transfer portal this offseason, joining EJ Jarvis (6-foot-8), Micah Handlogten (7-foot-1) and Walter Clayton Jr (MAAC Player of the Year). Florida has also inked a pair of incoming freshmen in Thomas Haugh (6-foot-9) and Alex Condon (6-foot-10).

The addition of Samuel and his other new teammates will help compensate for the loss of Colin Castleton to expired eligibility and Jason Jitoboh to a transfer.

Florida lost another member of its 2022-23 frontcourt on Monday when forward Alex Fudge announced he will enter the NBA Draft. Fudge averaged 5.8 points and 4.5 rebounds on 39 percent shooting from the field in his lone season as a Gator after transferring from LSU.

