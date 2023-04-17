UF-IFAS Works With NASA and Space X on Space Plant Experiments

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Scientists at Uf-IFAS are studying the effects of space travel on plants with the most recent Space X mission giving them another opportunity to increase their knowledge. .

UF-IFAS in conjunction with NASA and Space-X are collaborating to learn how earth life, specifically plant life responds in the environment of space for extended periods of time.

The scientists are trying to determine what changes plants undergo when they’re in space, in a non gravity environment versus the plants here on earth, and also to see what changes may happen at the molecular level that are carried on to their progeny.

“We then would send the plants that were engineered, with genes that would help them adapt better or remove genes that seem to be important to them and as the question, when you remove some of those genes that appear to be important, does that compromise their ability to adjust to space, and the answer is yes”, said Dr. Anna Lisa Paul, Director of Interdisciplinary Center of Biotech Research, UF-IFAS.

One thing the scientists have learned is the resiliency of plant life to adapt to space conditions.

“Plants seem to be pretty okay with space, they don’t seem to have a hard time surviving up there, they seem a little confused, a little off, we got some pictures, the roots kind of don’t know which way to go, but in reality plants are pretty happy with the space station environment”, said Jordan Callaham, Research Coordinator, UF Space Lab.

“And the information we get from this experiment leads to other questions, in addition to this space flight experiment , we have another one already in the works that is not contingent on the answers from this experiment”, said Dr. Anna Lisa Paul, Director of Interdisciplinary Center of Biotech Research, UF-IFAS.

These kinds of experiments are being conducted in a hyperbaric chamber, which can be done right here on earth.

