The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

TV20s Ruelle Fludd has the stories we will be following this week in the Week Ahead.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:02 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On Tuesday evening, Columbia County and Lake City leaders sit at the same table to discuss the Richardson Community Center.

The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. at the center.

Residents are planning a rally to make sure the center’s programs don’t get discontinued.

There’s a virtual two-day campaign school and community leadership training starting on Tuesday evening, as well.

It’s meant to teach people how to run for public office, fundraise and organize a campaign.

Bourbon and Blue Jeans is Thursday at Florida Gateway Fairgrounds.

The celebration is hosted by United Way of Suwannee Valley.

Dinner gets started at 6 p.m.

TRENDING: Suwannee County deputies put up a sign to help find missing woman

To celebrate Earth Day on Friday, the Florida Museum is bringing back the Spring Plant Sale.

The event is first come, first serve, with prices ranging from $3-$20.

It starts at 10 a.m. outside the museum in Gainesville.

Wednesday marks 5 years since two Gilchrist County deputies were killed in Trenton.

Deputy Taylor Lindsey and Sergeant Noel Ramirez-Beltran were shot while on their lunch break.

Lindsey was 25 years old and Ramirez-Beltran was 29.

