The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On Tuesday evening, Columbia County and Lake City leaders sit at the same table to discuss the Richardson Community Center.

The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. at the center.

Residents are planning a rally to make sure the center’s programs don’t get discontinued.

There’s a virtual two-day campaign school and community leadership training starting on Tuesday evening, as well.

It’s meant to teach people how to run for public office, fundraise and organize a campaign.

Bourbon and Blue Jeans is Thursday at Florida Gateway Fairgrounds.

The celebration is hosted by United Way of Suwannee Valley.

Dinner gets started at 6 p.m.

To celebrate Earth Day on Friday, the Florida Museum is bringing back the Spring Plant Sale.

The event is first come, first serve, with prices ranging from $3-$20.

It starts at 10 a.m. outside the museum in Gainesville.

Wednesday marks 5 years since two Gilchrist County deputies were killed in Trenton.

Deputy Taylor Lindsey and Sergeant Noel Ramirez-Beltran were shot while on their lunch break.

Lindsey was 25 years old and Ramirez-Beltran was 29.

