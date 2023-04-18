Columbia County deputies identify homicide victim found on Gum Swamp Road

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of the body found in Lake City in a suspected homicide investigation.

Sheriff’s deputies say the body of Shawn Waldron, 32, of Lake City, was found in the woods near Northeast Gum Swamp Road on April 11. Next-of-kin notifications have been made.

Deputies are not releasing further details regarding the investigation at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (386)758-1095.

“Delivering such terrible news to a family about their loved one is never easy,” Sheriff Mark Hunter said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers remain with the victim’s family as we continue to work to bring closure to this case.”

Officials suspect foul play is involved.

