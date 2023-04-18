Columbia County deputies identify homicide victim found on Gum Swamp Road

Sheriff's office confirms Shawn Waldron, 32, of Lake City, was found dead near Gum Swamp Road
Sheriff's office confirms Shawn Waldron, 32, of Lake City, was found dead near Gum Swamp Road
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of the body found in Lake City in a suspected homicide investigation.

Sheriff’s deputies say the body of Shawn Waldron, 32, of Lake City, was found in the woods near Northeast Gum Swamp Road on April 11. Next-of-kin notifications have been made.

RELATED: Detectives investigate body found in Columbia County as a homicide

Deputies are not releasing further details regarding the investigation at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (386)758-1095.

“Delivering such terrible news to a family about their loved one is never easy,” Sheriff Mark Hunter said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers remain with the victim’s family as we continue to work to bring closure to this case.”

Officials suspect foul play is involved.

