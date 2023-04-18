Convicted felon back behind bars for possessing stolen gun, stealing from Inglis dollar store

INGLIS, Fla. (WCJB) - A convicted felon is back in prison after forgetting to take his gun out of his fanny pack while stealing from a dollar store.

Levy County Sheriff’s deputies say Branden Tyrrell, 22, of Dunnellon was caught stealing a beverage from the Dollar General in Inglis.

TRENDING: Starke Police are searching for a woman with an active warrant

Deputies located Tyrrell outside of the store drinking the stolen alcoholic beverage.

One deputy searched the fanny pack he had strapped to his chest, finding he had a stolen hand gun on him.

Tyrrell is charged with retail theft, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, among other charges.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.