Florida House advances transgender bathroom bill

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida House has teed up for final approval legislation that seeks to prevent transgender men and women from using bathrooms that don’t line up with their sex assigned at birth.

The House bill would require that a wide range of businesses, healthcare facilities and educational institutions have a “restroom designated for exclusive use by females and a restroom designated for exclusive use by males.”

It also would allow unisex restrooms. Those who violate the legislation could face misdemeanor charges.

Supporters of the bill say it will help protect women and girls in restrooms. Under the measure, State Representative Rachel Plakon is the bill sponsor.

“This is a simple, common-sense bill that requires public and private sector covered entities, and domestic violence shelters, that maintain a restroom or changing facility to have restrooms separately designated for males and females, or a unisex restroom.”

But opponents of the bill say it will be impossible to enforce. State Representative Anna Eskamani feels it would lead to discrimination and harassment against transgender people.

“It’s unbelievable that now we are going to be checking what bathroom you use. I mean, this is the free state of Florida. Who cares? Go pee in peace. It’s sad that we even have to have this debate, here in the legislature.”

A final vote on the House bill is expected Wednesday. A Senate version of the bill has one more committee stop before it can be considered by the full chamber.

