Florida House to vote on ‘adult live performance’ for children

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - A measure aimed at preventing children from seeing drag shows in Florida is ready for a final vote in the Florida House. The measure would prevent children from being admitted to an “adult live performance” and could lead to venues facing penalties for violations.

While the proposal doesn’t specifically single out drag shows, it comes after Governor Ron DeSantis’ administration took steps such as filing a complaint against the Hyatt Regency Miami hotel for hosting a “Drag Queen Christmas” event in December, alleging minors were allowed to see the show. The complaint seeks to have the hotel’s liquor license revoked.

Also, other Republican-led states have targeted children going to drag shows. State Representative Randy Fine of Brevard County is the bill sponsor. He says there is no reason for kids to be at drag shows.

“They wonder why mental health is at record levels for children and why suicides are at record levels for children,” said Fine. “You know, when you take values away and you put this garbage in their heads, it messes people up.”

But opponents, including State Rep. Rita Harris of Orlando, have argued that parents should be able to make decisions about whether children attend events, adding the proposal is part of a broader conservative attempt to take aim at LGBTQ people.

“Who is going to determine what the prevailing feeling of the adults in a certain community is to decide what is lewd and offensive, in a sexual way?” said Harris.

The Florida Senate passed its version of the bill last week.

“This is homophobia, transphobia day at the capitol,” said State Rep. Anna Eskamani, of Orlando. “We have three bills that will target LGBTQ+ people for no reason but political motivation. It’s sad, as we have real issues to focus on.”

