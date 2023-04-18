Florida Institute for Political Leadership hosting two-day online class on how to run a political campaign

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a two-day online training program starting on Tuesday for those interested in pursuing a career in politics.

The Florida Institute for Political Leadership is hosting the two-part training school.

The goal of the program is to learn about how to run for office and to know more about local issues.

On Tuesday, the class will focus on how to prepare to run for an office and organizing a campaign.

Wednesday’s class includes fundraising tips and how to run a campaign.

The online training takes place from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. both nights.

The classes are non-partisan, free and open to the public.

Registration is open on the Florida Institute’s website.

