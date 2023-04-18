High Springs man arrested in SWAT raid, deputies find guns and drugs

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A World War Two-era gun was among the weapons seized during the Swat raid of a suspected drug house in High Springs.

Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Anthony Rizzotto, 38, on several charges, including possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and possession of a controlled substance.

Around 8 a.m. on Monday, Alachua County SWAT team members, along with state and federal agents, executed a search warrant at a home on Northwest 240th Street. After a two-hour standoff, authorities got Rizzotto to come out of the house and give them the combination to his safe.

Inside were two pistols, along with a magazine drum, a WWII-era submachine gun, and a 22-caliber rifle. Deputies found meth in the home and Rizzotto admitted to putting additional drugs down the drain.

