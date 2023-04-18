High Springs man facing multiple charges after drug bust involving three agencies

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A World War Two-era gun was among the weapons seized during the SWAT raid of a suspected drug house in High Springs.

Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Anthony Rizzotto, 38, on several charges, including possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and possession of a controlled substance.

Around 8 a.m. on Monday, Alachua County SWAT team members, along with state and federal agents, executed a search warrant at a home on Northwest 240th Street. After a two-hour standoff, authorities got Rizzotto to come out of the house and give them the combination to his safe.

“SWAT Team was here,” said Michael Bertocci, who witnessed the raid, “The tank they use with a battering ram. Probably 20 cop cars.”

“They started making a lot of noise and telling the guy to come out,” said another witness, Charlie Brown. “He didn’t come out. Finally the girlfriend came out...Several hours later after they had pushed down the fence trying to encourage him to come out...they finally opened the sliding glass door with a device on the front of the vehicle.”

TRENDING: Columbia County deputies identify homicide victim found on Gum Swamp Road

Inside were two pistols, along with a magazine drum, a WWII-era submachine gun, and a 22-caliber rifle. Deputies found meth in the home and Rizzotto admitted to putting additional drugs down the drain.

The arrest was led by the DEA with assistance from the Alachua County SWAT team and FDLE agents.

“It’s surprising that that activity could persist in a neighborhood that is as calm and friendly as High Springs,” said Bertocci.

However, Bertocci and Brown say they were always suspicious of the activity going on at the house.

“Lots of traffic,” said Bertocci. “Lot of cars coming in, a parade of cars. It’s kind of actually known and kind of not really hidden in a way.”

“All the cars coming and going all the time and they never show their license plate,” said Charlie Brown, “they go around the back of the house.”

Despite that, Brown says it does not change his perception of safety in his neighborhood.

“People walk,” said Brown, “they ride their bikes daytime and night time. It’s a safe neighborhood...They’re not going to both the neighbors, they want you to leave them alone.”

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.