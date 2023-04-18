Lake City Council defers decision on $2 million block grant before joint meeting with Columbia County Commission

Lake City Council members deferred the decision of a $2 million block grant until the fate of the Richardson Community Center is decided.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake City Council and Columbia County Commission are holding a joint meeting to discuss the fate of the Richardson Community Center on Tuesday.

Lake City council members stepped back from turning down a massive block grant the night before this joint meeting on Monday.

Monday night’s city council meeting agenda called for formally terminating a $2 million community development block grant from the state.

Council members decided to defer the decision until control of the center is finalized.

The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m.

