Lake City Council defers decision on $2 million block grant before joint meeting with Columbia County Commission

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake City Council and Columbia County Commission are holding a joint meeting to discuss the fate of the Richardson Community Center on Tuesday.

Lake City council members stepped back from turning down a massive block grant the night before this joint meeting on Monday.

Monday night’s city council meeting agenda called for formally terminating a $2 million community development block grant from the state.

Council members decided to defer the decision until control of the center is finalized.

The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m.

