Lake City Council defers decision on two million dollar block grant

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The night before a joint meeting with the Columbia County Commission to talk about the fate of the Richardson Community Center...

Lake City Council members stepped back from turning down a massive block grant.

Tonight’s city council meeting agenda called for formally terminating a two million dollar community development block grant from the state.

Council members decided to defer the decision until control of the center is finalized.

