Lake City Council defers decision on two million dollar block grant
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The night before a joint meeting with the Columbia County Commission to talk about the fate of the Richardson Community Center...
Lake City Council members stepped back from turning down a massive block grant.
Tonight’s city council meeting agenda called for formally terminating a two million dollar community development block grant from the state.
Council members decided to defer the decision until control of the center is finalized.
TRENDING: Former candidate sues PAC backing Chamberlin in House race in Marion County
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.