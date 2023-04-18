Lake City man indicted on federal charges for flakka, fentanyl possession

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Lake City faces up to life in prison if convicted on federal drug trafficking and firearm charges.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida announced the indictment of Kristofferson Farmer, Jr., 22. He is accused of possessing with the intent to distribute alpha-PVP (a.k.a. flakka) and fentanyl.

Farmer is also accused of possessing two Glock pistols and an AR-15 rifle after being convicted of offenses in Columbia County in 2018.

The case was investigated by multiple agencies including the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Lake City Police Department, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

