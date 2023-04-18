Lake City man indicted on federal charges for flakka, fentanyl possession

Columbia County Jail booking photo of Kristofferson Farmer, Jr., 22
Columbia County Jail booking photo of Kristofferson Farmer, Jr., 22(CCSO)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Lake City faces up to life in prison if convicted on federal drug trafficking and firearm charges.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida announced the indictment of Kristofferson Farmer, Jr., 22. He is accused of possessing with the intent to distribute alpha-PVP (a.k.a. flakka) and fentanyl.

Farmer is also accused of possessing two Glock pistols and an AR-15 rifle after being convicted of offenses in Columbia County in 2018.

TRENDING: Columbia County deputies identify homicide victim found on Gum Swamp Road

The case was investigated by multiple agencies including the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Lake City Police Department, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bill has passed the Florida House that allows the concealed carry of firearms without a permit.
Bill passed that allows concealed carry of firearms without a permit
Marion County Major Crime detectives investigate two people dumped in Ocklawaha
16-year-old girl shot in the head, dumped in Marion County
Teen girl found dead inside submerged car in lake in Marion County
Third Marion County teenager dies after bodies dumped in Ocklawaha
A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods searches for Tahj Brewton, 16, accused of murder
MCSO arrests 2, with another at large in connection to Ocklawaha triple homicide

Latest News

Florida House advances transgender bathroom bill
Florida House advances transgender bathroom bill
This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins provides the history behind these two...
North Central Florida Treasures: Navajo Pottery
Last day to file your taxes: Here’s what penalties you can face if you miss the deadline
Tech Tuesday: Quottly
Tech Tuesday: Quottly