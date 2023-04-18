Last day to file your taxes: Here’s what penalties you can face if you miss the deadline

Tax expert shares alternatives if you miss the deadline.
Tax expert shares alternatives if you miss the deadline.(wcjb)
By Alexus Goings
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Millions of Americans have until midnight to file their taxes without being penalized. April 15th has been the deadline to file your taxes for the past 70 years. However, taxpayers got a few extra days with the 15th landing on a Saturday this year.

Mark Steber, a chief tax information officer for Jackson Hewitt spoke with TV20 and told us what penalties you face if you miss the deadline.

“There are really two principally three penalties that you can encounter,” said Steber. “One is the failure to file, just that simple. If you haven’t filed on time you face a penalty up to 25 percent of tax due on top of the tax. Now secondly, if you don’t pay your taxes, which is separate from filing a return of extension, you can have a failure to pay penalty.”

Steber said about 10 million people miss the deadline annually and the IRS reported that in the 2022 tax year, almost 19 million people filed for an extension.”

The IRS allows taxpayers to submit a six-month extension form.

It’s an automatic extension of time to file by automatic, you do have to actually send in the form either paper or electronic but that’s pretty easy to do. You can do it by yourself but it’s better with a pro,” said Steber.

If you owe taxes but can’t afford to pay on time, you can apply for a payment agreement on IRS website. It’s free to apply but may cost a fee for some taxpayers.

Steber says while all these alternatives serve as a great option, the best is to plan ahead.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bill has passed the Florida House that allows the concealed carry of firearms without a permit.
Bill passed that allows concealed carry of firearms without a permit
Marion County Major Crime detectives investigate two people dumped in Ocklawaha
16-year-old girl shot in the head, dumped in Marion County
Teen girl found dead inside submerged car in lake in Marion County
Third Marion County teenager dies after bodies dumped in Ocklawaha
A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods searches for Tahj Brewton, 16, accused of murder
MCSO arrests 2, with another at large in connection to Ocklawaha triple homicide

Latest News

Zo and Sammi Chipman holding their baby, Ridge, after he was sent home from day care on Friday...
Day care sends baby home with wrong parent, family says
The gathering of the Kyles will take place at 4 p.m. May 21 at Lake Kyle Park. All eligible...
City of Kyle trying to break world record at upcoming fair
Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, right, appears in U.S. District Court in...
Air Force to review base where airman leaked sensitive documents
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin arrives for the NFL Honors award show ahead of the...
Damar Hamlin cleared to play 4 months after cardiac arrest
Gavel (FILE)
U.S. judge rejects ‘Intellectual Freedom’ case challenging university viewpoint surveys in Florida