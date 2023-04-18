North Central Florida Treasures: Navajo Pottery

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins provides the history behind these two artistic pottery pieces influenced from the Navajo Indians. The Navajo Indians from the 1700′s to 1800′s made pottery for holding items like food.

Later Generations of Navajo Indians have taken the process and focused more on the design and art work of the pottery. These pieces, the butterfly pattern bowl and flamingo designed as well both in a retail setting are worth $250 a piece. All Navajo pottery pieces are typically signed underneath by the creator.

